SNAP 2022 Registration Begins, Check Application Process and Link

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) Pune, has started the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP 2022. Interested candidates can apply for it in the official website. The application process is for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. As per the official website, the last date to apply for SNAP 2022 is November 24, 2022. SIU will conduct 3 SNAP tests.

Steps To Apply For SNAP 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., naptest.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'APPLY NOW'.

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit your application form.

The exam will be conducted on December 10, 18 and 23 of 2022. The results are expected to be out on January 10, 2023.