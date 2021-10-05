Skill India organizes National Apprenticeship Mela: Details Inside

Skill India National Apprenticeship Mela: On Monday, Skill India held a one-day 'National Apprenticeship Mela' at 400 sites throughout the country. The fair's specifics, as well as the modified apprenticeship requirements, are listed below.

With the help of the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and the National Skill Development Corporation, Skill India held a day-long "National Apprenticeship Mela" on Monday (NSDC).

Over 400 sites throughout the country hosted the apprenticeship expo. The goal of the project is to promote the employment of approximately one lakh apprentices and to assist companies in identifying and developing the right talent via training and practical skillsets.

More than 2000 companies from more than 30 industries, including power, retail, telecommunications, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and more, attended the event.

Furthermore, the young people had the opportunity to participate in and choose from over 500 different trades, such as welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, and mechanic.

Who Is Eligible To Apply For The Apprenticeship Mela?

At the Apprenticeship Mela, students who have cleared at least Class 5 through those who have graduated from Class 12 are eligible to apply. Also eligible are students with skill training certificates, ITI students, diploma holders, and graduates.

At the respective venues, the candidates must bring three copies of their resumes, three copies of all mark sheets and certificates (5th to 12th grade, Skill Training Certificate, Undergraduate and Graduate (BA, BCom, BSc, etc.), Photo ID (Aadhar card/Driving License, etc.), and three passport size photographs.

Candidates may learn more about the mela's location and other details by visiting this link.

What Is An Apprenticeship?

Apprenticeship is recognised as a way of providing meaningful employment to trained workers with sufficient pay in the National Policy of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015, which was unveiled by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on July 15, 2015.

MSDE has also made several initiatives to boost the number of apprentices employed by businesses around the country.

The goal is to bridge the gap between supply and demand for qualified workers and to satisfy the ambitions of Indian youth by providing on-the-job training and improved career prospects.

Benefits Of The Apprenticeship Mela

Attending the Apprenticeship Mela will provide numerous advantages to potential applicants. They have a great chance of being awarded an apprenticeship on the spot and getting hands-on experience in the business.

Following that, individuals will get a monthly stipend under government requirements for gaining new abilities, allowing them to earn money while learning.

Candidates will get certifications from the National Council for Vocational Education and Program (NCVET), which will improve their prospects of finding work following the training.

Participants in the Apprenticeship Melas have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and interview them on the spot. Furthermore, even small-scale companies with a minimum of four employees are eligible to hire apprentices at the event.

Reforms In Apprenticeship Rules

MSDE has made substantial changes to the apprenticeship laws to encourage more people to participate in apprenticeship training across the country. These reforms include the following: