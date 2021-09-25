Shubham Kumar Tops As UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2020 Declared

UPSC Civil Services Results 2020: The UPSC Civil Services Results 2020 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who took the test may view their results at the UPSC's official website.

Shubham Kumar, a Bihar native who studied at IIT Bombay, was the exam's winner. The second place went to Jagrati Awasthi. Third, fourth, and fifth place goes to Ankita Jain, Yash Jaluka, and Mamta Yadav, respectively.

The preliminary examination was held in October 2020. The Commission held the main examination from January 8 to January 17, 2021. Candidates who passed the main exam were invited to participate in an interview round. From August 2 to September 22, 2021, the interview or personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Groups ‘A' and ‘B') was held.

There have been 761 applicants recommended for appointment. Appointments to the different services shall be made in accordance with the number of vacancies available, taking into account the stipulations of the Examination Rules. The 151 suggested candidates' candidacies are provisional.

This recruitment campaign will fill 836 positions, including 180 I.A.S, 36 I.F.S, 200 I.P.S, 302 Central Services Group A, and 118 Group B Services. Within 15 days of the results being announced, the candidates' scores will be published on the website.

On its campus, the Commission maintains a "Facilitation Counter" beside the Examination Hall. On working days, candidates can get whatever information or explanation they need about their exams or recruiting. Candidates can visit UPSC's official website for further information.