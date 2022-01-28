Shodh Shikhar 2022: RNTU Research and Innovation Festival

Bhopal: Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) from the AISECT Group University will host the first-ever National level Inter-University Research and Innovation festival on 3rd & 4th March 2022. With Shodh Shikhar 2022, RNTU aims to promote the regional languages of India at a national level. Focussed on the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the festival will comprise two key events, a Research paper competition and a research project competition for students, researchers, and faculty members of any Indian university.

Shodh Shikhar 2022 will play a pioneering role in promoting Indian regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Conceptualized to support ongoing campaigns supporting self-reliance like- Atmanirbhar Bharat and Local to Global, Digital India, and Skill India, Make in India, the Shodh Shikhar 2022 festival aims to bolster research talent and innovation towards national development. The categories of participation include Engineering and Technology, Science and Agriculture, Commerce, Humanities, and Management.

Speaking about the festival, Prof. VK Verma, Director CRIG-AGU said “The first edition of the Shodh Shikhar festival will celebrate the essence of regional languages in India while applying research and innovation to key areas of development. I urge students and faculty members from our partner Universities to participate in large numbers and come up with innovative ideas and research that will further help to channel our resources towards the development of the nation at large”.

The broad categories of participation at the festival are Engineering and Technology, Science and Agriculture, Commerce, Humanities and Management. Interested participants can take part in either ‘Anushodhan’ (Research paper competition) or ‘Navnirmani’ (Research Project Competition). Registration fees are INR 2000 per research paper and INR 2500 per project. The festival aims to motivate talented students of the country to apply research talent towards innovation focussed on nation-building across areas like- Digital India, Make in India, Fit India, Green India, Clean Energy, to name a few.

The best research paper will win a cash prize of INR 25,000 and the best project will win a cash prize of INR 50,000. Additionally, participants stand a chance to win a cash prize up to NR 2 lakh rupees. Faculty, Students, Researchers, and Scientists of the university are eligible to participate in the research paper, while Diploma UG/ PG students are eligible for the research project. Interested participants can register by visiting www.shodhshikhar-agu.aisect.org/ Registrations and payments are to close on 30th January 2022.

Backed by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Vigyan Bharti Madhya Bharat, Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF), and MPCST, certificates will be given by United National Development Program (UNDP) to participants.

Registration Link - https://www.shodhshikhar-agu.aisect.org/User/user_registration

Important dates:

- Last date to register with payment proof – 30th Jan 2022

- Submission of research paper/ research project - 10th Feb 2022

- Confirmation of participation – 20th Feb 2022

- Paper presentation and project display 3rd and 4th March 2022