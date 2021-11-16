Seminar on Languages Role in Unity of Bharat at MANUU

Hyderabad: UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a seminar on "The Role of Languages in the Unity of Bharat" on November 20, 2021, at 10.30 am at CPDUMT Auditorium, MANUU campus.

According to Prof. P.F. Rahman, Director, UGC-HRDC, MANUU & Convener Seminar, Dr Indresh Kumar, Defence Expert, will be the chief guest and will deliver the keynote address. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, is the Chairman of the Seminar. The Guests of Honour, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Member, University Grants Commission and Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages Universities, Prof. B.S. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, and Prof. Mohd Shahid Akhter, Member, The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI), GoI, will also address.

The coordinator of the seminar is Dr B. Kotaiah, Assistant Professor, Department of CS & IT.