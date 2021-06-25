SCCL Notification: Online Applications Invited For 1146 Vacant Apprentice Posts

The Singareni Calories Company Limited (SCCL ), issued a new notification. There are 1,146 vacant Apprentice posts. Candidates who have passed 10th class and have passed ITI can apply for these posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online. The last date for filling applications is June 28th. Candidates can visit https://scclmines.com/ website for full details .

Total Vacancies: 1146

Duration: One year

Trades: Electrician, Fitter, Mechanic, Motor Vehicle, Draftsman (Civil), Diesel Mechanic, Welder

Eligibility : Candidates should have passed 10th class along with ITI in relevant trades. Intermediate Vocational‌ students are not eligible.

Age: Candidates should be in between 18 to 28 years of age.

Stipend: Rs 8,050 per month for two year ITI candidates and Rs 7,700 per month for one year ITI candidates.

Selection: The selection process will be conducted on the basis of seniority in passing of ITI. If there are students who have passed out in the same year, then their marks will be taken into consideration.

How to apply: Apply online.

Application Procedure: Candidates who want to apply for these posts should first register on the website https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. Then register online on the Singareni website https://scclmines.com/apprenticeship/ by 5 pm on June 28th. Xerox copies should be submitted in the nearest VTCs by 5 pm on June 29.

Certificates to be attached: 10th class/equivalent education certificate, two passport size photographs signed by the candidate, ITI certificate (Certificate / NCVT / SCVT), caste certificate, Aadhaar card should be attached.

Last Date for applications: June 28, 2021