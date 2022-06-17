SCCL Junior Assistant Grade-II Notification 2022; Check Details

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has issued an emloyment notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Grade-II (External) vacancies. As per the notification there are 177 vacanies. The interested candidates can submit their online applications from June 20,2022.

The date for submission of Online Applications is July 10,2022.

Eligibility Criteria:

Bachelor Degree with Computers/IT as one of the subjects or any Bachelor degree and 6 months certificate or Diploma.

AGE: Maximum 30 years. (However SC,ST, BC candidates will have 5 years age relaxation) and for SCCL internal candidates there is no age bar.

Candidates are advised to submit their applications online only and no other mode of application will be accepted.

According to the notification, the local means the candidates belonging to the erstwhile four districts of Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal ( Now reorganised into 16 districts in the state) and Non local means the cadidates belonging to all other districts of Telangana only.

For details and to apply, visit https://scclmines.com/

