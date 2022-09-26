SBI PO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out; Apply Here

State Bank of India has announced 1673 Probationary Officers vacancies through SBI PO Notification 2022 for which three-phase selection process (Prelims, Mains, Interview) will be conducted.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website https://www.sbi.co.in/

Age Limit (as on 01-04-2022)

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 30 Years

Candidates should born have been born not later than 01-04-2001 and not earlier than 02-04-1992 (both days inclusive).

Age relaxation is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD Candidates as per rules.

Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.

All important points related to SBI PO Recruitment 2022 exam are highlighted below:

Starting Date for Apply Online including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates: 22-09-2022

Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 12-10-2022

Dates for Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters: 1st / 2nd week December 2022 onwards

Dates for Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination: 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination: December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter: January 2023 / February 2023

Dates for Phase II: Online Main Examination: January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination: February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter: February 2023 onward

Date for Phase–III: Psychometric Test, Interview & Group Exercise: February / March 2023