Sabitha Indra ReddyTo Impose SEC 144 During TS SSC 2022 Exams

Hyderabad: In a meeting with officials on Thursday, Telangana's education minister, Sabitha Indira Reddy, urged the education department to maintain tight vigilance and guarantee the safe conduct of intermediate and SSC examinations.

She also ordered the closure of copying shops and the imposition of section 144 centres to avoid malpractices during SSC tests, while encouraging district collectors to follow COVID-19 norms during examinations.

The minister advised district collectors to adhere to COVID-19 rules when preparing for the tests, emphasising the need to inspect examination centres. "Arrange furniture if they are not available in any center. The state will provide funds."

The minister emphasised the availability of medical professionals and ORS, among other facilities, to cope with any eventuality at the exam locations, given that the examinations are scheduled during peak summer. Reddy went on to say that special buses will be provided to assist students in getting to and from the test centre.