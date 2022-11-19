Roots Collegium celebrates Graduation & Fresher’s Day 2022

Hyderabad: Roots Collegium, one of the premium Business & Management College in Hyderabad (which is also celebrating 30 years anniversary) has today organised their Graduation Day & Fresher’s Day 2022 at Hotel Marigold. Osmania University Vice-chancellor Prof D.Ravinder was the chief guest and Indian Chess Champion Koneru Humpy was the Special Guest, Mr. Malka Kommaraiah, Chairman, DPS and Pallavi Group of Schools and Mr Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla, Entrepreneur were the other important guests for the event. Mr. B.P Padala, Chairman – Roots Collegium were also present to grace the occasion.

The Graduation Day of Roots Collegium was a grand celebration with over 200 students graduating from the batches of BBA, B.Com, BA and Hotel Management of academic year from 2019 to 2022, while the freshers of the new batch were heartily welcomed by the seniors. It was indeed a moment of honour and gratitude as the meritorious students who were graduating were handed over their degree certificate by the chief guests. Koneru Humpy presented gold medals to the toppers recognition to the deserving students.

Addressing to the students, Osmania University - VC, Prof D.Ravinder said, “I congratulate all the students of the Roots Collegium College. And I wish everyone has chosen their way already into your future after this degree. The college helps us to shape your personalities and show the way. So, every student from the college should pay back for their college with the achievement, help your college as the alumni. When you want to get into a job, many well-known MNC’S are asking for the skills sets, they are not considering your passing percentage much. I welcome every students to come and join Osmania University and take-up the further studies at Osmania University.”

Speaking at the ceremony Koneru Humpy, World Chess Champion said, “I would like to congratulate all the new graduates. Seeing all the students here I can recollect my journey, the challenges I conquered, the hurdles I faced and the joy moments of achievement. I started my Chess playing journey when I was 6 and never thought that I would become a world grand master. I made it to the international level at a very young age. To all the graduating students, I encourage you to always have a devoted mind and determination towards life which plays a key role in everything. Try to come out of your comfort zone and work for your passion. I strongly believe that Roots Collegium is providing best education and better opportunities for its students.”

Roots Collegium, Chairman Mr B.P. Padala said, “We extend our gratitude towards Ms. Humpy for awarding our graduating students. Many congratulations to the students for successfully completing their graduation and passing out with their graduation degrees. Roots Collegium has always given the right platform for its students to complete their academics with experienced faculty. We take honour in producing leaders of tomorrow, inculcating highest standards of knowledge amongst students with discipline, values, and ethics by adapting to the industry needs and global standards.”

He also thanked all the honourees who were presented for taking their valuable time out and attending the event.

Guest of Honour, Malka Kommaraiah said “Roots Collegium has given required support to finish your academic year and not it is now your turn to prove yourself for the betterment of the future. Concentrate on your future, Work for your future now and enjoy later. All you have long way to go, and I wish all the best for your future.”

Post the Graduation ceremony, the juniors had participated in Fresher’s Day and performed creative skits showcasing their skills, dance performances, fashion shows, ramp walk and cultural events as they were innovatively conducted with seniors also adding to the celebrations with their group participations as part of the Fresher’s Day program –AMANTRAN. Mr and Miss Fresher were picked and crowned by the jury.

