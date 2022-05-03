RITES, IIT-Guwahati Sign Mou For Infra Works

Guwahati: RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) to collaborate on improving infrastructure facilities and promoting multimodal transport systems in the North-Eastern region.

Senior officials of RITES Ltd. and IIT-Guwahati at the MoU-signing ceremony in Guwahati.

RITES and IIT-G will be engaged to offer technical services, including design of rail and road, rail-cum-road bridges, the road over bridges and tunnels, design audit of bridges, proof-checking activities, rehabilitation works of bridges, structural health monitoring, slope stability analysis, design of slopes, etc., knowledge sharing and research and development activities.

"The collaboration between RITES and IIT-G, an institute of excellence, is a committed step towards building safe and efficient transport infrastructure focused on sustainable solutions in the north-eastern region," Mr RK Dayal, Executive Director (Urban Infrastructure), RITES Ltd., said.

The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s technical expertise to build sustainable and robust infrastructure in the north-eastern region.