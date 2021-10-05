RGUKT CET 2021 Results Out, Check Direct Link

RGUKT CET 2021 Results: On September 26, the RGUKT CET-2021 was held for admissions to four IIIT colleges affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology in the state. A total of 75,283 applicants applied, including 467 in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and eight test locations in Telangana.

The RGUKT-CET 2021 notification was released on August 18, and the application deadline was September 6. Candidates were able to apply till September 11 for a late fee of Rs 1,000.

From September 9 to 11, the application's correction window was open, and hall tickets were made available for download on September 18.

According to a press release from the Rajiv Gandhi University Of Knowledge Technologies, the results of the RGUKT CET-21, which was held on September 26, 2021, will be released at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 (Wednesday) at Media Point, R & B Building, Vijayawada by Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Hon'ble Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can download their merit cards on the university website, starting at 1:00 PM on October 6, 2021.

RGUKT CET 2021 Results: Direct Link