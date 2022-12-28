Reliance Foundation Scholarships: Eligibility and How to Apply

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder - Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Foundation announced that it will significantly strengthen its commitment to youth, awarding 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years for students pursuing higher education in India.

For the academic year 2022-23, Reliance Foundation will be awarding up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 6 lakh, both for the entire duration of study. Applications are open till 14 February 2023.

“My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships, over the next 10 years. Mukesh and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation will script the most glorious next chapter of India's growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership,” said Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder - Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Half of India’s population, or over 600 million Indians, is under the age of 25. Reliance Foundation is committed to strengthening young people’s access to higher education in India. This year, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support up to 5,000 meritorious students based on a merit-cum-means criteria for undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies without financial burden. The Scholarships aim to enable students to become successful professionals and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development.

In addition to the scholarship grant, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships will provide scholars an opportunity to be part of a vibrant alumni network and an enabling support system. Students with a household income of under Rs. 15 lakh who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel up to 100 of India’s most talented postgraduate students who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society, creating a cohort of excellence every year. This merit-based scholarship is open to all to apply and aims to identify and nurture future leaders of tomorrow and will be awarded following a rigorous selection process, including interviews with leading experts. Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit. Students enrolled in the first year of their postgraduate studies can apply. In addition to providing a generous grant, the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships will provide a holistic development programme, consisting of expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities.