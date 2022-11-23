National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, has invited applications for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programs for the academic session 2022 which commenced on November 14, 2022.

The Last date for submitting applications is the 4th of December, 2022.

The Ph.D. Programs in Full-time (FT) and Part-time (PT) modes, are offered in the following Departments:

Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electronics and Communication Engineering Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Chemical Engineering Computer Science and Engineering Biotechnology Mathematics Physics Chemistry Humanities and Social Sciences School of Management

The last date to receive the list of shortlisted candidates from the Departments is 11th December 2022

Announcement of shortlisted candidates for Written Test: 12th December 2022

Dates of Written Test/Interview: 20th to 24th December 2022

Last date to receive the list of selected candidates from the Departments: 26th December 2022

Announcement of selected candidates: 28th December 2022

For further details click on the NIT Warangal website- https://admissions.nitw.ac.in/register/? to apply online. For further details CLICK HERE for the PH.D. Brochure

Fees: A registration fee of Rs. 1600/- for GEN/ GEN-EWS/ OBC-NCL and Rs.800/- for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates should be paid and attached with the application form.

