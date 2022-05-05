Registration For IISER Admission 2022 Begins, Check Deets

IISER Admission 2022: On Wednesday, May 4, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) began accepting applications for the 2022-23 admissions cycle via the IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022.

On the link, the application link has been activated. The entrance exam will take place on July 3rd.

Through the State and Central Board (SCB) route, IAT is held for admission to the 5-year BS-MS programmes in IISERs across the nation.

In addition to the BS-MS programmes, IISER Bhopal also provides a four-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences.

The application procedure was supposed to start on April 29, but it was postponed until May 4 by the authorities.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced are two options for gaining admission to IISERs.

The KVPY aptitude test is the entrance exam for admission through the KVPY channel.

Through the third channel, candidates who rank among the top 15,000 in JEE Advanced can apply for IISER admission.