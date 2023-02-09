Registration for CUET UG 2023 Begins Tonight, Says UGC Chairman 

New Delhi: University Grants Commission announced that the online submission of application forms for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight.

The UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar shared this information in a series of tweets on Thursday. He also shared additional information pertaining to the conduct of the national-level examination. He added that exams will be held in three sessions.

Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023

He also said the CUET (UG) - 2023 exams will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The interested candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the CUET site.

Last date for submitting application of CUET 2023 - 12 March 2023

Candidates will know about the city of examination - by April 30

Candidates can download their admit cards from NTA website - from second week of May 2023

CUET-UG exams will begin - May 21

