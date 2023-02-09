Registration for CUET UG 2023 Begins Tonight, Says UGC Chairman 

Feb 09, 2023, 21:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi: University Grants Commission announced that the online submission of application forms for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight. 

The UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar shared this information in a series of tweets on Thursday. He also shared additional information pertaining to the conduct of the national-level examination. He added that exams will be held in three sessions.

He also said the CUET (UG) - 2023 exams will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

The interested candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the CUET site.  

Last date for submitting application of CUET 2023 - 12 March 2023

Candidates will know about the city of examination - by April 30

Candidates can download their admit cards from NTA website - from second week of May 2023

CUET-UG exams will begin - May 21

Also Read: Twitter Blue Comes to India: Price, Features and More


Read More:

Tags: 
UGC
CUET UG 2022 Results
National Testing Agency (NTA)
Advertisement
Back to Top