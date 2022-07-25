Reference Books Every UPSC Aspirant Must Read

Civil service exams conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams to crack. People who are preparing for the exam are seen spending most of their time with books. Reading books is not important but planning and execution also play a major role when one wants to clear civil service exams.

If you are the one who wants to clear UPSC then you should start reading basic books. But, not many of us are sure of what to read. So here are some of the important books which will be helpful for your preparation.

1. India Polity- Laxmikant

Indian Polity Book by M Laxmikant needs no introduction. An updated version of the book will be released every year. This is a must-read polity book for those who are preparing for various competitive exams, especially CSE candidates.

2. Indian Economy- Srirams IAS

Sriram IAS economy's first book was released in 2019 by Pearson Publishing House. The second edition was released recently. The price of the book is Rs. 850. Most of the preliminary and mains exams' questions and topics are covered from this book.

3. Indian Art and Culture- Nitin Singhania

Indian Art and Culture Book by Nitin Singhania covers the Indian Heritage and Culture section. The author has provided extensive information on Indian arts, paintings, music, and architecture.

4. International Relations- Pushpesh Pant

This UPSC book covers the details of all international events. Author Pushpesh Pant is a Padma Shri recipient. He is a retired professor in international studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

5. Oxford School Atlas (Geography) - Oxford Publishers

The Oxford School Atlas contains over 200 charts; the atlas contains information on 94 thematic Indian maps. The maps include Indian physical and political maps, informative preliminary pages, special sections and data on topics like climate, wildlife, natural vegetation, agriculture, minerals, industries, population, and environmental issues.

6. Current Affairs- India Yearbook

This book is published by the Publication Department of the Government of India. This book covers the most important data like current affairs of the country, including standard data about key people, celebrities, state policy, public schemes, population, trade, economy, etc.

7. Brief History of Modern India- Rajiv Ahir

Rajiv Ahir's 'A Brief History of Modern India' covers the events that took place after the fall of the Mughal Empire, the rule of the East India Company and the beginning of British rule in the country. It covers everything from the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 to independence in 1947.

