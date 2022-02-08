Realise your Study Abroad Dream at Education in Ireland’s Virtual Fair

Education in Ireland, the national brand for Enterprise Ireland responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas, announces a virtual fair for students in South Asia. This fair offers a glimpse of the many opportunities Ireland has to offer to students looking to study overseas in 2022 and beyond. The event will take place on Saturday, 26th February 2022 from 13:00 to 17:00 IST.

The Virtual Showcase by Education in Ireland is an official Government of Ireland event for students in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh. At the event, prospective students will get a chance to speak privately through text and video chat with representatives from Ireland’s top 18 higher education institutions who will help them map their study abroad plans. Colleges, universities, and institutions of technology present offer globally recognized UG and PG programmes in Business, Science, Engineering, Arts, Creatives Media, and Humanities.

Students and parents have the opportunity to learn about admission guidelines, understand the visa process, and the post-study stay back option offered to international students. In addition to interacting with Irish Visa Office representatives, participants can also tune into handy and informative seminars on education loans, visa application, student accommodation, and post-study employment opportunities.

Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Mr. Brendan Ward said, “With a strategic public health framework, Ireland has reduced almost all its restrictions. A majority of the population has been fully vaccinated, and more than 50% have also received a booster shot. While international students have been coming to Ireland since 2020 when the pandemic hit, we can proudly say that we are continuing the safe welcome of international students and staff this year as well. With eased restrictions and the opening of most public spaces in Ireland, it is a golden opportunity for students from all around the world to fully experience and pursue their study abroad dream in Ireland.”

Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland mentioned, “Ireland is committed to providing excellence in education, and to making its graduates market ready for the future. Education in Ireland’s fourth edition of the Virtual Showcase will once again present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses with job prospects when they interact directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions. While COVID-19 has posed numerous hurdles for international students seeking to study elsewhere in the world, Ireland’s secure initiatives have been successful in helping students in pursuing their plans here. Presently over 40,000 students from 160 countries around the world are studying in Ireland, including roughly 15% from India. Besides, most Indian students have chosen to stay back in Ireland for work since the beginning of the pandemic, and have secured jobs locally.”

The fair will provide a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the below mentioned leading Irish institutions, and receive first-hand information on courses, admission process, intakes and so on.

The Virtual Showcase is the perfect opportunity for students to speak with admission officials and academic staff from Ireland’s top institutions, and have their queries answered directly.

Participation in the Education in Ireland Virtual Showcase is free, and students can register on https://india.educationinireland.live/

Education in Ireland South Asia website: https://eduirelandsouthasia.com/home/