Railways Threatens to Debar Job Aspirants for Life Over Protests

Hyderabad: Railway employment applicants who are caught engaging in illegal activities may face a lifelong ban from applying for jobs with the railways, according to the Railway Ministry.

According to a Ministry of Railways public notice released here on Wednesday, candidates for railway jobs have been detected engaging in vandalism and unlawful actions such as protesting on railway lines, disrupting train operations, damaging railway property, and so on. Such "misguided behaviours are the highest level of indiscipline, rendering such candidates unfit for railways/government posts," according to the notice.

The videos will be evaluated by specialised agencies, and candidates/aspirants discovered engaging in illicit actions will face police action as well as a lifetime ban from applying for railway jobs, according to the notification. According to the statement, the Railway Recruiting Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process while upholding the highest standards of integrity.

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee has been formed to look into candidates' concerns and doubts about the results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on the 14th and 15th of January, according to another statement.

Candidates can contact the committee with their concerns and recommendations till February 16 at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. After looking at these issues, the committee will make recommendations by March 4th.