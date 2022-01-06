PSTET 2021 Answer Key for Paper 2: Where to Download

PSTET 2021 Answer Key: On January 4, 2022, the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 Answer Key was issued. According to the amended timetable set by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, the answer key and objection window are now accessible, according to the amended timetable. Candidates can examine the key for Level 1 with the response sheets on the official website. The Board has not published a clarification on the key for Level 1.

The PSTET 2021 Answer Key PDF link is provided below. Candidates are encouraged to review the official website before submitting their concerns. PSEB has also provided thorough guidelines on how to file an objection. Candidates will also be required to pay a minimal fee.

The PSTET 2021 Answer Key will be released after the PSTET result, which is expected on January 24, 2022. Candidates should be aware that they will have the chance to object to this as well, and that they will be able to do so from today until January 7, 2022.

PSTET 2021: Important dates

Name of the Event Date(s)

The last date to raise objections is January 7, 2022

PSTET Final answer key 2021 January 17, 2022

PSTET Result 2021 By January 24, 2022

Candidates should be aware that, in addition to this preliminary answer key, a final answer key will be released on January 17, 2022. Check out the video below for a step-by-step guide on how to obtain the solution key PDF along with a direct link.

PSTET 2021 Answer Key: How to download PDF

Candidates should go to the link, the Punjab School Education Board's official website.

Click the link that says "Registered User" on the homepage.

Candidates can also view and download the PDF of PSTET 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key by clicking on the exact link provided below.

To get access, provide your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.

On your screen, you'll see your answer key and response sheet.

Check your answers and, if necessary, raise any issues.

Candidates are advised that the final PSTET 2021 Answer Key will be generated once the objections expressed have been taken into account. They should also keep an eye on this page for further PSEB test updates.