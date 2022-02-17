Prof. Fazul Rahman appointed VC of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool

Hyderabad: Prof. P. Fazul Rahman, Director, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University (DAHUU), Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a notification released by the Department of Higher Education, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University, has appointed Prof. PF Rahman as the Vice-Chancellor of DAHUU for a term of four years.

Prof. Rahman obtained his PhD in Nematology from Aligarh Muslim University in 1993. He is the first employee who joined MANUU in 1998, served as Assistant Director and Reader before being appointed as Professor-Director, UGC-Academic Staff College in 2007, Professor, School of Sciences in 2013 and Director, UGC-HRDC in 2019. He also served in different capacities, including Controller of Examinations I/c, Director (Directorate of Distance Education, Directorate of Admission and IQAC), Dean (School of Sciences, Student Welfare), Member of EC & AC, etc.

He has 27 years of experience in research, teaching, academic administration, institutional establishment, development, and management. Prof. Rahman also visited the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. He co-authored a book, "Nematode Taxonomy: Concepts and Recent Trends," and he also presented research papers in international seminars and attended various international conferences. He has been nominated by UGC for various academic committees.

He was congratulated by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar; and the MANUU teaching and non-teaching fraternity. They bestowed their best wishes on him.