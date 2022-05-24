Prepladder Launches Mission 2023 Campaign

Bangalore, 25 May 2022: With the noble intent of providing quality and affordable coaching to UPSC and GATE aspirants, PrepLadder, India's largest online learning platform, today announced the launch of the Mission 2023 campaign. As a part of the campaign, the platform reduced its coaching fees by 70% for UPSC and GATE aspirants who want to pursue their dreams.

Students from all across the country will now be able to get access to quality coaching and mentorship from the best faculties to prepare for competitive examinations. All this for a very nominal fee. The brand aspires to be the guiding light for students in their journey to cracking their dream exams.

PrepLadder is providing holistic training and immersive coaching experiences to all ambitious aspirants through a suite of offerings, which include educational videos; interactive and engaging one-on-one sessions; tests and challenges; and live classes with tutors leveraging well-researched and effective lesson plans.

Deepanshu Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO, PrepLadder, said, "There are many meritorious students who often fail to get access to a quality education because of affordability and geographical constraints." Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of those aspirants who leave no stone unturned in achieving their dreams. We believe profits may be valuable, but dreams are priceless! This is the very reason why we decided to slash our rates by 70%. We are confident that Mission 2023 will help students connect with us and get access to the top-class faculties and study material."

PrepLadder is the brainchild of a young entrepreneur, Deepanshu Goyal, who is the Co-Founder and CEO. His vision is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential.