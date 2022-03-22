Play to Donate: In aid of Digital Education for Government Schools

Bangalore: Vidyashilp Academy, with the help of student volunteers, is organising a multi-sport fundraising event, "LIMITLESS". This event will be held on March 26th, from 8:00 a.m. onwards at the Vidyashilp Academy campus and will feature sports such as football, basketball, circle cricket, and volleyball. Participants can make their teams and play any sport they wish, and this event is an open tournament for ages 18 and below. The theme of the initiative is called "Play to Donate". Entertainment activities, along with food stalls, are being set up to make the event more interesting and attractive.

The funds raised will benefit the Vidyashilp Community Trust in their initiatives to provide digital learning kits to students studying in government schools adopted by the Trust in Bangalore. The kits will enable a digital learning experience with pre-recorded online lessons that teachers can use to impart concepts more accurately and easily. The digital learning kit is custom-made to meet the needs of government schools. It has a trolley, a speaker system, a CPU with content (from grade 1 to 10) projector, and a UPS backup. It is a very simple plug-and-play system that has helped students immensely. The student volunteer team at Vidyashilp Community Trust is working towards getting seven government schools digitised through the provision of learning kits that are customised to meet the needs of students and teachers alike.

Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT) is a registered charitable trust that works to improve the quality of education by nurturing children to be agents of change and focusing on holistic development. The Trust has been working to provide government school children with quality education, which allows each child to bloom to their full potential. The primary objective of the Trust’s School Adoption Programme is to transform rural, semi-urban, and urban government schools into model schools so that they are on par with the best schools in the city in terms of quality, facilities, infrastructure, and performance. The Trust has impacted the lives of more than 3,577 children since 2018.

For further details regarding rules and regulations for each sport, check social media: @limitlessvsa on Instagram. Registrations will close by Wednesday, March 23rd.

Registration for team sports - (Click Here)