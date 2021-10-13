OU Releases UG First Semester Results

Hyderabad: The results of the undergraduate (CBCS) BA, BSW, BBA, BCom, and BSc first semester (regular) examinations held in August/September 2021 were announced by Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday.

While 90,362 students registered for the exams, 35,549 passed, resulting in a 39.34 per cent pass percentage.

Also Read: TS Inter First Year Question Papers Based on Only 70 Percent Syllabus

The results showed that girls outperformed boys, with 42,717 girls taking the exam and 52.59 per cent passing. Only 27.07 per cent of boys who took the tests passed out of 47,646 who attempted them.

The results of the MBA evening regular and backlog examinations were also announced by the university. Both results are available on the website.