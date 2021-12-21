Osmania University UG Results 2021, Check Direct Links

OU UG Results 2021: The OU UG 2nd and 4th Results 2021 have been released by Osmania University. The results for the even semester examinations for B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and BBA programmes, which were held in October, have been issued and are now available online. Candidates who took the exam can use the direct URL provided below to verify their results. On December 20, 2021, the results were announced and made available on osmania.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

Results are now available for BA (CBCS) 2nd & 4th semester of October 2021; BBA (CBCS) 2nd & 4th semester of October 2021; B.Com (CBCS) 2nd & 4th semester of October 2021; and B.Sc (CBCS) 2nd & 4th semester of October 2021. The M.Sc backlog examination results have also been issued and are available on the official website. Here you can find a direct link to the website as well as UG Results.

Please note that to check these results on the official website; students will need their 12-digit Hall Ticket number. They may also follow the step-by-step instructions and direct links provided here on how to check the results.

How to Check UG Results at Osmania University in 2021

Students should go to this link or this link, which are the official websites of OU University.

On the homepage, select the "Examination Results" option.

Alternatively, use the exact links provided below to check Osmania University UG Results in 2021 – BA 2nd & 4th-semester results in 2021 | B.Com 2nd & 4th-semester results in 2021 | BBA 2nd & 4th-semester results in 2021 | B.Sc 2nd & 4th-semester results in 2021.

Click "Submit" after entering your hall ticket number.

On your screen will appear your Osmania University results for 2021.

If necessary, you may also download and print a copy.

Students should not be concerned if the webpage does not load. It is expected to have issues due to excessive traffic. Students must wait 5 minutes and then reload the page to verify their UG results in this situation.