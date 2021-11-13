Osmania University Launches New UG Courses

Hyderabad: This academic year, students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes will have two additional options to select from.

Admissions for BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Economics have been launched at Osmania University, and admissions to these programmes will begin in the academic year 2021-22.

At University College for Women, Koti, Osmania University will provide a three-year BA (Hons) in Political Science, whereas Nizam College will offer a three-year BA (Hons) in Economics. Similarly, Government City College and Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, will offer BA (Hons) in Political Science and BA (Hons) in Economics.

The syllabus was established by committees comprised of internal and external topic specialists in the relevant areas. The course material has been planned and arranged in such a way that these programmes will provide new options for students wishing to take different competitive tests, particularly those administered by the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission.

Both courses will have 60 seats available, and admissions will be handled through Telangana's Degree Online Services (DOST). On or before November 20, interested applicants should submit an online application by visiting the DOST website at this link.