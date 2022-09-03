Osmania University Extends Last Date For PhD Entrance Test Applications

The last date for online registration and submission of the application form for the Ph.D. entrance test 2022 without a fine was extended by Osmania University. The last date to fill out the application will be October 1. The candidates can apply up to October 10 with a fine of Rs. 1000.

Applications are invited for Ph.D. Entrance Test – 2022 under Category II in various subjects of different faculties of Osmania University. The candidates who have passed the Master’s degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55% marks (50% in the case of SC/ST/BC/PWD candidates) or equivalent are eligible to apply.

For online application, list of subjects, syllabi, registration fee, and other Rules & Regulations, candidates are advised to visit the official websites.

The registration for the online application started on 18 August.

