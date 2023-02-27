Osmania University Declares Semester Results, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the semester results for the recently held undergraduate programmes on Monday. The varsity has declared the results for Semester 3 and 4 for various programmes including B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA and B.Ed.

As several students are trying to access their results, the website is facing some technical issues at the moment.

The degree students can follow the step-by-step guide below to check and download their result.

Visit the official website of Osmania University at https://www.osmania.ac.in

Click or tap on Semester 3 and 4 results link

Click on your course to check the result

Input your enrolment number and password in the login page

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out of it

