Opportunities in AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding & Programming

BENGALURU– Samsung India today inaugurated its global citizenship program Samsung Innovation Campus at the BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT) in Bengaluru. The program is designed to catalyze innovation, foster collaboration and nurture the next generation of engineers in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming. This initiative strengthens Samsung’s commitment towards the Government’s Skill India initiative as part of its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

At the classroom facility, students and faculty at BNMIT will work on advanced technology training as well as projects on domains such as Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, Big Data and Coding & Programming, empowering students to grow into well-rounded professionals. Through the integration of technology, basic software skills and emerging capabilities, the program seeks to help students with necessary skills to secure relevant opportunities in the field of technology, ensuring they are equipped for the future.

Additionally, engineers from Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) will mentor the faculty at BNMIT to bridge the industry-academia gap.

Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, SRI-B and Mr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Physical Research Laboratory Management Council Member, Space Commission, Govt of India and Former Chairman of ISRO, Mr. Narayan Rao R Maanay, Secretary, BNM Educational Institutions, Prof. Eishwar N Maanay, Dean, BNMIT inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus at BNMIT. Other guests included Mr. Sanjeev Prasad Head-HR at SRI-B and Mr. Srimanu Prasad, Head, Tech Strategy, SRI-B.

“The goal of Samsung Innovation Campus is to empower youth and create opportunities for them in future tech domains, further boosting India’s growth story and strengthening our commitment to Powering Digital India. We are excited about the launch of Samsung Innovation Campus at BNMIT and look forward to witnessing up-and-coming generations broaden their horizons and explore their potential through this program,” said Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

“We at BNM Institute of Technology, always look forward for collaborations with industry, to provide our students with much needed technical skills and exposure to the current trends in industry. We have also been taking several initiatives to instil curiosity and foster innovation in students’ mind. Collaborating with industry leaders like Samsung to set up “Samsung Innovation Campus” is a step towards training our students to be industry ready and be well poised to face the corporate world when they graduate from BNMIT,” said Prof. Eishwar N Maanay, Dean, BNMIT.

Youth enrolled for the program will undergo classroom and online training and work on innovative projects to solve real world problems under the guidance of SRI-B and BNMIT mentors.

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data and machine learning (ML), Samsung is providing students with the tools they need to succeed in these growing fields. The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum is designed to help close the skills gap and provide opportunities to students, making them industry-ready.

Samsung Innovation Campus acts as a hub for students and professors to work with SRI-B experts, enabling them to have an in-depth understanding through hands-on exposure and by solving real-world challenges using cutting-edge technologies.