Only CUET Scores For UG Admissions Into Central Universities: UGC

CUET UG Admissions: The University Grant Commission (UGC) advised Central Universities on Wednesday to use solely the Common University Admission Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, except for some activity-oriented programmes like performing arts.

"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC-funded Central Universities for admission of students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of the CUET while admitting students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education, etc., additional criteria may be used," states the official letter.

The CUET 2022 application process will begin today.

According to the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only feature multiple-choice questions based on the material of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will be divided into three sections. For incorrect answers, students will receive a negative mark.

The exam for CUET 2022 will be held in the first and second weeks of July 2022. However, the NTA has yet to designate a specific date. The official CUET website or the NTA website will announce the date soon.