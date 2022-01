Online Workshop on E-Learning at MANUU

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing five days online workshop on E-Learning from February 7 to 11, 2022.

According to Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre, workshop is being organized under the patronage of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor and guidance of Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor & Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Registrar I/c, MANUU.

Urdu medium Teachers can register for free at https://forms.gle/ w4JZYrUC7kx1yr8D6. E-certificate will be given to the participants. The sessions will be telecast live on IMC MANUU Youtube channel from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Dr. Abdul Samad, Assistant Professor, Department of Education & Training (9745301932), Dr. Abdul Basit Ansari, DDE (9335595659) can be contacted for further details.