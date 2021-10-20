Online Spot Admissions For Regular Courses At MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University is opening the online portal for spot admissions for Merit-Based Programs (Undergraduate and Post Graduate) for candidates who wish to apply afresh for admission into different courses and for those candidates who had applied earlier and had not gotten admissions.

According to a notification issued by Registrar I/c, the date for applying online is from October 20 to October 22, and the list will be displayed on October 24. Certificate verification will be done on October 28th, whereas fees will be paid on October 28 and 29.

The courses having vacancies at the Hyderabad campus are BSc (MPC, MPCs); MCom; MA (Economics, Islamic Studies, Hindi, Translation Studies, Persian, Public Administration, Political Science, Sociology, Women's Studies). MA (Economic and Islamic studies) is also available at the Budgam campus, whereas MA Persian is at the Lucknow campus.

