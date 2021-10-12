Online Essay Writing Competition On Maulana Azad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University will be conducting a national level online essay writing competition on the theme "Political and Social Thoughts of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad" as part of the Azad Day Celebrations to be celebrated in November 2021.

According to Dr Md. Athar Hussain, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Education & Training and Coordinator Competition, bona fide enrolled students of any college/university/institution can register themselves on the link till October 18, 2021. The last date for submission of essays is October 28, whereas the results will be announced on November 11, 2021, Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary.

An Urdu essay can be emailed at urduessay@manuu.edu.in, an English essay can be sent at englishessay@manuu.edu.in and an essay in the Hindi language can be sent at hindiessay@manuu.edu.in.

The top three winners, selected from the Urdu, English, and Hindi languages each, will be given prizes. An e-Certificate will be given to all the participants. For any queries, contact 9849253580, 9540664266, 9818761017, or 9335595659.