Online Course To Empower Rural Youth In Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Nava Yuva Bharat is providing free online Microsoft Office training to rural youth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to benefit both students and unemployed youth.

Nowadays, every profession requires the use of a computer or laptop, and Microsoft Office, which contains MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, is a required life skill for any new graduate. Although several online learning platforms can assist students in learning MS Office, the faculty only gives instructions in English. Students from rural regions sometimes struggle to understand and follow English instructions.

Nava Yuva Bharat's Pro-Employee programme, which teaches Microsoft Office in Telugu and English, addresses this issue. The training will also teach you how to communicate effectively. Sreedevi Devireddy, a National Entrepreneurship Awardee, is leading this project in her capacity.

According to her, the course provides a carefully selected staff who can teach in both Telugu and English. There will be evaluations after the course, after which the students will be granted a certificate of competency. The training is open to anybody with a basic understanding of computers and a desire to learn (apply at bit.ly/Pro-Employee). The one-month course will start on Wednesday and will consist of one-hour sessions every day between 6.30 and 7.30 p.m. There are several batches planned, each with 100 students.

In addition, Nava Yuva Bharat offers a Pro-Business initiative that assists rural youth in launching their small enterprises. This is also a free online course geared for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh youth that is taught in Telugu and English so that language is not a barrier to learning.