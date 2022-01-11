Online Applications Open For Turismo de Portugal Network Of Schools Leaders

Turismo de Portugal is Portugal’s National Tourism Agency and Authority responsible for promoting, valuing, and assuring the sustainability of the touristic activity, with specific competences, amongst others, to develop the training of the human resources for the industry. For this purpose, it directly runs and manages a network of 12 Hotel and Tourism Schools: Viana do Castelo, Douro-Lamego, Porto, Coimbra, Oeste, Estoril, Lisboa, Setúbal, Portalegre, Algarve/Faro, Portimão e Vila Real de Santo António.

In January 2018 the OMT distinguished Turismo de Portugal schools training project – known by Tourism Training Talent - with the first place in the Innovation and Public Policy category during the 14th edition of the UNWTO awards, for its example of training of future generations of human resources in the sector.

Escolas do Turismo de Portugal have curricular programs adapted to the needs of the market. These courses are planned to equip students with a solid technical preparation which will grant them a fast placement in the market. Our schools are leaders in the tourism market, as their mission is to prepare the best professionals and expand the development of the most required skills in this sector. Turismo de Portugal schools network, have a 90% graduate employment rate. In 2017, our study showed that 90% of our graduates were being placed in the labour market in less than 3 months.

The courses set a high emphasis on the fast employability of our students and also prepare those who wish to start their own business or enrol in a university degree.

We welcome international students and we provide some of the best courses in English. For the upcoming school year 2021/2022, Turismo de Portugal, and its schools Viana do Castelo, Porto, Coimbra, Oeste, Estoril, Lisboa, Setúbal e Vila Real de Stº António, will offer in English language aiming international students:

• Culinary Arts

• Food & Beverage Management

• Hospitality Operations Management

Applications are open up to 22nd February 2022.

For further information regarding the Vocational Training Programmes these are operated through our site esocolas. turismode portugal. pt

In 2022 all applications fees will be suspended, for international students.

Why study in Portugal? Portugal is open, welcoming and inclusive country that invests in knowledge and in people. Portugal welcomes diversity and values ​​its multicultural wealth. Portugal encourages creativity and audacity. You will find a country at the forefront of technological developments, with the perfect combination of cultural traditions and European lifestyle.