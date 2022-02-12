One-Year Full-Time MBA Program in Global Supply Chain Management of IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements

Udaipur: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur concluded its Campus Recruitment Program 2021–2022 for its One-Year Full-Time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management batch with a 100% placement record for the ninth consecutive year. The programme was started in 2013 and is India's only one-year full-time MBA in the supply chain domain from an IIM. It is a unique offering in the globally connected business world.

A total of 150 roles were floated to the students, and 56 companies participated in the placement season. The Institute today shared its topline findings. IIM Udaipur is only the 4th IIM that is part of IPRS and will be sharing externally audited placement reports after the completion of the audit.

The premier B-school announced that the size of this year's batch has been significantly increased over the batch of last year. It consists of 28 students with 3-5 years of work experience and 9 students with 5+ years of work experience. The average work experience of the cohort is 58 months. The minimum work experience mandatory for taking the course is 3 years.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "With 100% of the batch placed much before the course ends, it is indeed gratifying to see the continued faith and support of the industry in the 1-year full-time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management from IIM Udaipur. With India aspiring to be a global supply chain hub and disruptive challenges like the COVID pandemic, the importance of supply chain management has become even more central to effective business operations and growth. We are happy that our foresight and initiatives in setting up a Centre of Excellence in Supply Chain Management and this unique course are seeing increasing relevance."

The students bagged some of the most sought-after roles in highly relevant domains like digital supply chain, logistics, tech strategy, analytics, network design, product management, business analyst, etc.

Major supply chain, e-commerce, and retail operations companies include BlueYonder, Bristlecone, Flipkart, McCain, Manhattan Associates, Nexdigm, Reliance Digital, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Thoucentric. Transworld Group of Companies offered international roles in process improvement, analytics, and digital marketing.

Major consulting and tech companies that recruited included: Accenture Technology, Accolite Digital, Cognizant, Decimal Technologies, Digite, EXL, Cognizant, Decimal Technologies, IBM, Infosys Consulting, Latent View Analytics, and Loyalty Juggernaut. Lumiq, Mphasis, Publicis Sapient, and Walmart IT. FMCG giants such as McCain and Emami Agribusiness company UPL and paint company Berger Paints also offered supply chain roles to the batch.

Package Enhancement: