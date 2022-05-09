If you’ve qualifications in healthcare and are looking for an opportunity then there's good news for you. The US-based Omega Healthcare said it will recruit 18,000 people in India in the next 12 months. The company is likely to hire fresh talents from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore and Trichy.

According to Nitin Barekere, HR vice-president at Omega Healthcare, graduates from any field with minimal work experience are encouraged to apply for the 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months. The company is also looking to generate employment in the tier-2 markets. Omega Healthcare

Giving details about the massive hiring process, the company said of the planned 18,000 vacancies, 4,500 will be filled over the next two months, adding the workforce expansion will be across its Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad offices.

Also Read: Waive Off Traffic Challans of Defaulters Who Couldn't Avail Discount Offer: Congress

Since 2003, Omega has helped service providers and pharma companies eliminate administrative burdens and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care by streamlining medical billing, coding and collection processes.

