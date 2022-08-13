JNTU Hyderabad Offering BTech in AI and ML

In a good news to the students who want to pursue Btech in Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is rolling out these courses at its Hyderabad and Sultanpur Campuses starting this academic year.

This self financed programme will have 60 seats and will be filled through TS EAMCET 2022 admission counselling. The course fee is Rs 1 lakh per year.

The university has also increased the intake in all MTech courses from 18 to 30. Spot admissions will be conducted for the undergraduate courses seats which will fall vacant after all rounds of counselling.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced EAMCET-2022 (Engineering stream) admission schedule.

The Registration process for the first phase of counselling will begin on August 21 and certificate verification will start from August 23. After certificate verification, the candidates can exercise web options from August 23 to September 2. The allocation of seats will be on September 6. Once the seat is allocated, the students can self report online to the alloted college from September 6 to 13.

