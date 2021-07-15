NTA NEET UG 2021 Exams On Sept 12, Check Last Date for Application

The union education ministry has said that the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 is likely to be held on September 12. The application process began on July 13 through the NTA website.

However, the last date to apply for NEET 2021 is August 6. One can apply for the entrance exam with a late fee up to August 7. The officials said that the number of cities where the examination will be held has been increased to 42 cities to ensure safety precautions in the wake of covid strain. To ensure adherence to covid-19 rules, every candidate will be given a face mask at the examination centre.

The number of examination centres will also be increased as compared to last year when 3,862 centres were used for conducting the NEET UG 2020 exams.

The NEET exam which is conducted by NTA forms the basis for admission in various undergraduate medical courses across the nation. Last year, over 13.66 lakh students had attended the examination.

The marks secured by the candidate in NEET plays an important role while getting admission in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) courses in government and private colleges.