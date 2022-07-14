NTA Extends Application Date for CUET PG 2022: Check Links

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the application form for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 NTA has extended the application date for CUET PG for the third time in a row.

Interested candidates can now apply for Post Graduation admission into various universities by July 18, 5 PM. While the last date to submit the fee is July 19.



The candidates who already applied for CUET PG can make changes in the application from July 20, 2022, to July 22, 2022, till 11:50 PM.



"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 22 July 2022", reads an NTA statement in the official notification.

The CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam paper will be conducted in English and Hindi (bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers. The question paper will have 100 objective types of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded four marks for each right answer, while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How To Apply For CUET PG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the" Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022" link.

Step 3: Register yourself and generate an “application number”.

Step 4: Using the system application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application CUET PG application fee.

Step 7: Submit the CUET application form.

Step 8: Download, save and print the confirmation page.