NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate CUET-PG -2022 results tomorrow.

UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said, the result will be announced by 4 PM. The CUET (PG) has been conducted for admission in PG programmes in the Central Universities. As many as 66 universities have adopted this entrance test for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022

The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet. nta. nic. in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

Candidates must check out the CUET PG Result 2022 by logging into their account with the login credentials. The candidates must check out their CUET PG Score Card and download it for future reference. They must carry it to the CUET PG Counselling Session. The CUET PG Counselling Process will begin soon after the CUET PG Result is released by the NTA on the official website.

