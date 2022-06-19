NTA CUET PG 2022 Application Last Date Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application procedure for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in till July 4 at 5.00 PM.

The official notification reads, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022.”

The last date for the submission of application fee is July 5. Candidates can make correction in their application from July 6 to July 8.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in /www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

CUET PG Application Process

Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.nta.nic.in Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page login with required details and click on submit Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

