Now, You Can Edit Your NEET 2022 Application

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application edit window for the NEET 2022 medical entrance test. Candidates who have completed the paperwork have till May 27 to make any necessary modifications. The test will take place on July 17th. The NTA had previously stated that the edit window would not be opened; however, after receiving student feedback, the exam conducting body has decided to enable it.

"In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022," read the official notice.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed

Candidates have until 9 p.m. on May 27 to make any necessary changes. According to the official notification, NTA will not accept any further corrections in particular under any circumstances. "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required."

"In case of change in gender, category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount, then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any," the notice read.

NEET 2022 APPLICATION EDIT: CAN'T CHANGE

Candidates should expect the following if they modify any field on the form:

Mobile Number

Email Address

Permanent Address

Correspondence Address

Nationality

The NEET 2022 application deadline has already been postponed thrice. This comes after students requested a test postponement and an exam date in August.

This year, NEET does not have any upper age limit. Now, anyone who has cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology will be able to contest for the exam. This is expected to increase the competition. To balance it out, as a relaxation, the exam duration has been increased to 20 minutes.

NEET will now be a three-hour and 20-minute exam. This changes the basic fibre of the question paper, and this could prove to be a great relaxation for students. The option of having 20 extra minutes will be a "game-changer," say experts.