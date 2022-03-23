Norton India Introduces Sales Engineer Program In India

Mumbai, India, March 23, 2022: Norton India today introduced a new channel initiative called the "Sales Engineer Program" to work with channel partners across the Indian market. The Sales Engineer Program is a unique programme designed for partners such as individual sales engineers and system integrator companies who help manage and maintain the personal computers and devices (mobiles and tablets) of end-users. The mobile application available for channel partners offers an unmanaged rewards programme to meet overall market expectations and incentivize the last mile at the Point of Sale (POS) to activate Norton consumer security products. While registering for this program, channel partners can earn rewards on each activation of participating in Norton retail products.

The Sales Engineer Program will benefit partners across India by providing support and opportunities to create higher profitability for themselves. This will enable them to better serve their customers in turn. The program, designed specifically for customer-facing partners, offers benefits such as access to pre-sales tools and opportunities to upskill via training programmes and events. With these resources, partners will be able to increase profitability and enhance their knowledge to stay abreast of the latest developments in the consumer cyber safety space.

The Sales Engineer Program can be accessed easily through a mobile application (available on both the Android and iOS platforms). Upon process completion of registration, for each SKU activated, the channel partners will earn rewards, which help them improve their profitability and get rewarded for the sales effort. The reward will be in the form of gift cards that will be digitally transferred to each account periodically in return for valid and eligible activations. The incentive programme is valid for any full-version physical retail pack of Norton Antivirus Plus and the Norton 360 range of products.

Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, said, "Norton India intends to collaborate with our partners to assist them in providing richer and more effective customer solutions. The programme is specifically designed to reward our partners for the efforts they put into supporting us. With the launch of this program, we are taking this opportunity to increase Norton India’s partner ecosystem and accelerate opportunities for them."