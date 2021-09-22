Nobel Laureate Stanley To Attend VIT-AP Convocation Tomorrow

Amaravati: S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of VIT-AP University, said on Tuesday that Nobel laureate M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University in the United States will be the principal guest at VIT-virtual AP's convocation on Thursday. The vice-chancellor, together with registrar Dr C L V Sivakumar, addressed the media, announcing that Mayurika Singh, director of Microsoft India, would be the guest of honour. Because of the pandemic situation in the nation, the convocation is being held virtually.

In response to the institution's placement drive, the vice-chancellor stated that about 90% of the 460 students graduating from the university this year were placed. The remaining students did not participate in campus recruiting because they are pursuing further education, taking over the family company, or launching their businesses, among other reasons.

In light of the Covid situation, the university established Covid scholarships, which waive the tuition and housing fees for senior students who have lost their single earning family members. According to the V-C, this plan helped 30 senior students. Merit scholarships were also offered at the university for students who received more than 80% on their final exams.

Stanley Whittingham, the vice-chancellor, will virtually open the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Block for boys' hostel, Savitribai Phule Block for girls' hostel, and Rock Plaza, which provide extracurricular activities for students, according to the vice-chancellor. Under the visionary leadership of Founder-Chancellor Dr G Viwanathan, the vice-chancellor expressed pleasure with the university's success in just four years.