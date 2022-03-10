No Upper Age Limit For NEET Under Graduate 2022 Exam

NEET Under Graduate 2022 Exam: Officials from the National Medical Commission announced on Wednesday that the upper age limit for people taking the NEET-Undergraduate 2022 exam has been lifted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set an upper age limit of 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates in 2017.

The CBSE stated in a notification that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of the examination, with a five-year relaxation for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category."

"I would like to inform you that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on October 21, 2021, that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination." As a result, the information bulletin may need to be modified.

"Furthermore, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated," said Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary, NMC, in correspondence addressed on March 9 to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency.

The age threshold has been questioned numerous times in the country's Supreme Court and high courts. According to an official, candidates can now sit for the medical entrance exam as many times as they like, even after being admitted to other institutions.

Those seeking admission to foreign nations will benefit from the move as well.