No Entrance Tests For Admissions to PGDM Courses at IPE Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is giving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to apply to its premier PGDM programmes without having to take an admission exam. Due to the pandemic scenario, AICTE has abolished the necessity of an Entrance Test for a PGDM or MBA programme for this academic year (2021-2023 Batch).

IPE also provides several scholarships to meritorious students from various backgrounds, depending on a variety of factors. For students from the open category, SC/ST/OBC backgrounds, economically disadvantaged sections, and religious minorities, scholarships are awarded based on merit and test scores.

IPE also offers scholarships to students in athletics, the arts, and other fields, in addition to scholarships for students from certain states, such as the Northeast. The number of scholarships available is unlimited, and they vary in value from Rs.60,000 to Rs.4,00,000. In light of the COVID pandemic, IPE is also giving specific grants to help COVID-19-affected students.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General, PGDM – Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services, PGDM – International Business, PGDM – Marketing, PGDM – Human Resource Management, and Executive PGDM are among the PGDM programmes offered at IPE.

IPE also offers job placement services with reputable global firms like Deloitte, PWC, Accenture, Amazon, Cognizant, Oracle, TCS, ITC, Franklin Templeton, and others.

According to the institute, the highest beginning wage granted to IPE graduates for 2020 was Rs.20 lakh, with an average income of Rs.6 lakh.

For further information, interested students can visit the official website at this link or call 1800 120 4473/+ (91) 93919 32129.