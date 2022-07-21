Nita Ambani's Inspirational Speech at Jio Institute Students' Orientation

Mumbai: Jio Institute welcomed its founding batch of students at an inaugural programme held today. The programme was attended by students, their parents, Jio Institute leadership & staff, faculty, members of the Reliance family, and leaders from industry & academia. Jio Institute is commencing academic sessions with two inaugural Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications. The classes will begin on 21st July 2022.

The first cohort of Jio Institute’s Post Graduate Programmes, has a healthy mix of geographic and gender diversity. The cohort hails from 19 Indian states and 4 countries outside India – South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Ghana. The batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines like Engineering, Science, Arts, Commerce, Mass Media, and Management Studies/Business Administration. The founding class possess an average work experience of about 4 years in diverse fields such as Advertising, Automotive, Banking, Construction, Digital Media, Edtech, Fintech, Healthcare, Information Technology, Logistics, Micro Finance, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Telecom, Government, NGO and so on.

Both the one-year post-graduate programmes are being taught by renowned faculty from top global institutions and industry. In both programmes, Jio Institute is focusing on cultivating essential life skills through its holistic learning module in addition to Foundation, Core and Elective Courses. Jio Institute has planned for a study abroad module during which students will get exposure to a renowned global university. Along with these, Jio Institute will lay emphasis on application-based learning through capstone projects.

Here's Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation Institution Of Education & Research, Nita Ambani's inspirational speech at the orientation

*Founding Class of 2023,*

Namaskar!

And a very warm welcome to Jio Institute!

We are delighted to have all of you with us, on this journey of excellence!

Today marks a new beginning.

An important milestone for Jio Institute, and for each one of you.

Every batch of an institution is special, as they contribute to the growth and cultural fabric of these institutions.

But the first one is always extra special.

They don’t just contribute, they help envision, and imagine an infinite possibility.

As the first batch of Jio Institute, you will take the first ever step, into an extraordinary future that we hope to build together.

Jio Institute was born out of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh, to redefine higher education in India,

and carry forward the legacy of our Founder, my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani,

Mukesh is a true patriot.

And it is his vision to build an institution that will empower young Indians, and young people from across the globe, to develop solutions for a sustainable and better future for mankind.

An institution that will prepare the next generation of global leaders, who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world.

At Jio Institute, we endeavour to create an environment, that is a fertile ground for your intellectual discovery and development, that encourages curiosity and a robust exchange of ideas,

and enables practical experimentation for real-life solutions.

A collaborative setting for personal growth, and a research-oriented culture that can catalyse national growth.

Here, you will experience a unique learning environment, with a focus on research and innovation,

and a global community of academicians and industry leaders.

We hope that this environment will help you thrive in your personal and academic lives.

Class of 2023, Each one of you has the potential and responsibility, of shaping not just your country’s future, but the future of our planet!

So make every moment matter, and every day count.

Learn with passion.

Imagine without fear.

Dive into our state-of-the-art labs and libraries.

Enjoy the world-class sporting facilities.

Stay active, healthy, and happy!

And treasure the lifelong bonds of friendship that you make here!

Mukesh and I believe in each and every one of you.

As you embark on this journey of excellence, we join Dr Mashelkar, Dr Dipak Jain, Dr Ravichandran, and the entire team of Jio Institute, in wishing you the very best.

Congratulations once again.

And welcome to the first founding year of Jio Institute.

God bless always!