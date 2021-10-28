NIMS Hyderabad admissions Open For Masters in Hospital Management Course

Hyderabad: For the current academic year, applications are being accepted for admission to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Master's in Hospital Management (MHM) programme.

The course will last two years, according to the specifications. A six-month internship programme will be offered as well.

A total of 20 seats are available. Anyone who has completed a medical or non-medical degree is entitled to apply.

The applicants' top and lower age limitations are 20 and 30 years, respectively. In the case of SC and ST applicants, the upper age restriction is relaxed by three years.

A written examination will be used to choose the candidate.

The applications are available both online and offline. The Associate Dean of Academics, Second Floor, Old OPD Block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500 082, should receive applications.

The deadline for online application submissions is October 30, 2021.

For additional information, visit the website at this link.