NEET UG Rank 2022: Check Which College You Will Get Seat For Your Ranking?

The most awaited NEET 2022 results were released on Wednesday night. And every student got their rank cards according to the central base. But do you know how the ranks are calculated in state universities?

Compared to last year, the number of students who appeared this year as also the pass percentage has increased.

In 2021, 57,721 had written the NEET exam of which 33,841 cleared. In 2022, 63,305 members attempted the exam and 40,344 students cleared it. In all, the pass percentage has gone up by 16.11.

State wise ranking

In 2021-22, ST category has a cut-off marks of of 472, which is 1, 10,270 rank and in SC 78,876th rank holder got the last seat, in BC it is 32,693 rank, in OC 15,824th rank is the last rank to get a seat and in EWS 20,137 rank is the last cut off the rank in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

In BDS courses, the cut-off for Vijayawada dental Govt. College is 86,787th rank in OC category and 1,38,271th rank in B.C category, 1,65,600 rank in S.T category and 2, 09, 406 ranks are the last ranks to get the seat into the college.

